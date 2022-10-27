Home / Cities / Others / U.P’s Deputy CM asks CMOs to inspect hosps, ensure facilities

U.P’s Deputy CM asks CMOs to inspect hosps, ensure facilities

others
Published on Oct 27, 2022 10:12 PM IST

Brijesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, directed officials to maintain the duty roster of doctors, paramedical and other medical staff and put them up on the walls of medical facilities

Brijesh Pathak further said that hospitals should also have the arrangement to transport dead bodies. (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)
Brijesh Pathak further said that hospitals should also have the arrangement to transport dead bodies. (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: To strengthen the public health system, every chief medical officer (CMO) should conduct on-site inspection of 4-5 health centres, said Brajesh Pathak, the deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday. He added that the CMOs should send their list of inspected medical facilities to the directorate general every Monday. The list can be sent at monitoringcell.dgmh@gmail.com.

Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, directed officials to maintain the duty roster of doctors, paramedical and other medical staff and put them up on the walls of medical facilities. “Special attention should be paid to availability of pure drinking water for patients and their attendants. Also, proper arrangement should be made for cleanliness of the medical premises. The availability of stretcher/wheel chair should also be ensured,” said the deputy CM.

Pathak further said that hospitals should also have the arrangement to transport dead bodies. He added that the chief medical officer and the chief medical superintendent will be held responsible if any complaint regarding the transportation of dead bodies surfaces.

Besides, hospitals have been asked to station a health worker (donning hospital uniform) at the entrance of their emergency room. “There must be separate registration counters for senior citizens, differently-abled, special category patients, and pregnant women... Separately, hospitals should ensure smooth operation of postmortem houses and look after their lighting and sanitation facilities.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out