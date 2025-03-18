Upset with husband, woman climbs high tension transmission tower

Upset over daily arguments with her husband, a woman climbed on top of a high tension (HT) transmission tower in Bashara village under Lalapur police station area in Prayagraj on Monday afternoon. Woman on top of the high tension line tower being brought down by constables and lineman on Monday afternoon. (HT)

However, after some time when she realised as to what she had done, she tried to climb down on her own but failed to do so. She was finally brought down with the assistance of police and staff of the power department.

As per reports, Bhola Patel’s wife Vandana Patel, a resident of Bashara village of Lalapur police station area, had a quarrel with her husband on Monday afternoon over some issue. She got angry and climbed on top of an HT power transmission tower located in the field outside the village.

When Vandana reached the top of the tower, villagers saw her and a huge crowd gathered near the tower. Villagers requested Vandana to come down but she could not hear what was being said by the people on ground. On receiving information SHO of Lalapur police station Ajay Kumar Mishra along with ACP (Kaundhiara) Santlal Saroj reached the spot and got the power supply of HT Line snapped.

Later, two constables Rahul Patel and Rakesh Yadav along with local lineman Rakesh Bharti agreed to climb the tower besides a net was arranged and spread below the tower for safety. All three brought the woman down safely. Later the woman was sent to CHC Jasra for treatment.