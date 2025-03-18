Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Upset with husband, woman climbs high tension transmission tower

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Mar 18, 2025 07:48 AM IST

A woman in Prayagraj climbed a power tower after a quarrel with her husband. Police and locals helped her down safely, and she received medical care.

Upset over daily arguments with her husband, a woman climbed on top of a high tension (HT) transmission tower in Bashara village under Lalapur police station area in Prayagraj on Monday afternoon.

Woman on top of the high tension line tower being brought down by constables and lineman on Monday afternoon. (HT)
Woman on top of the high tension line tower being brought down by constables and lineman on Monday afternoon. (HT)

However, after some time when she realised as to what she had done, she tried to climb down on her own but failed to do so. She was finally brought down with the assistance of police and staff of the power department.

As per reports, Bhola Patel’s wife Vandana Patel, a resident of Bashara village of Lalapur police station area, had a quarrel with her husband on Monday afternoon over some issue. She got angry and climbed on top of an HT power transmission tower located in the field outside the village.

When Vandana reached the top of the tower, villagers saw her and a huge crowd gathered near the tower. Villagers requested Vandana to come down but she could not hear what was being said by the people on ground. On receiving information SHO of Lalapur police station Ajay Kumar Mishra along with ACP (Kaundhiara) Santlal Saroj reached the spot and got the power supply of HT Line snapped.

Later, two constables Rahul Patel and Rakesh Yadav along with local lineman Rakesh Bharti agreed to climb the tower besides a net was arranged and spread below the tower for safety. All three brought the woman down safely. Later the woman was sent to CHC Jasra for treatment.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On