UPSRTC to execute all contracts digitally: Minister

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has announced its commitment to conducting all future contracts digitally. Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge), Daya Shankar Singh, revealed this initiative on Monday, highlighting its potential to save both time and money.

Singh said, “The UPSRTC has entered into a MoU with IOUX, marking a substantial stride towards effective electronic contract execution, monitoring, and management in our digitisation efforts.” He highlighted the current reliance on physical paperwork for contract execution, describing it as a time-consuming and costly process.

The implementation of digital contracts, according to the minister, is expected to not only streamline processes but also ensure consistency while reducing time and financial expenditures. Various contracts, including those for the recruitment of contractual drivers and conductors, allocation of dhabas/canteens, procurement, and staff car rentals, will now transition to a digital format.

