close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / UPSRTC to execute all contracts digitally: Minister

UPSRTC to execute all contracts digitally: Minister

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 20, 2023 09:10 PM IST

The implementation of digital contracts, according to the minister, is expected to not only streamline processes but also ensure consistency while reducing time and financial expenditures.

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has announced its commitment to conducting all future contracts digitally. Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge), Daya Shankar Singh, revealed this initiative on Monday, highlighting its potential to save both time and money.

Daya Shankar Singh (HT Photo)
Daya Shankar Singh (HT Photo)

Singh said, “The UPSRTC has entered into a MoU with IOUX, marking a substantial stride towards effective electronic contract execution, monitoring, and management in our digitisation efforts.” He highlighted the current reliance on physical paperwork for contract execution, describing it as a time-consuming and costly process.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The implementation of digital contracts, according to the minister, is expected to not only streamline processes but also ensure consistency while reducing time and financial expenditures. Various contracts, including those for the recruitment of contractual drivers and conductors, allocation of dhabas/canteens, procurement, and staff car rentals, will now transition to a digital format.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out