Upward trend: 496 fresh cases in UP, including 141 in Lucknow

LUCKNOW A total of 496 fresh cases in Uttar Pradesh, including 141 in Lucknow, pushed the state’s infection tally to 6,07,050 on Sunday while one death in Kanpur Dehat took the fatality count to 8,759.

In a single day, Lucknow and UP registered 22% and 12% growth respectively in fresh cases. On March 20, Lucknow logged 115 cases while 442 cases surfaced across the state, as per the health department.

On March 21, 2020, Lucknow had reported eight fresh cases while UP saw 26 Covid cases (state’s tally was 143).

According to the health department, Kanpur reported 16 fresh cases, Prayagraj 30, Ghaziabad 28, Gautam Buddh Nagar 11, Meerut 13, Varanasi 32, Jhansi 17 and Saharanpur 14.

“Lucknow has till now reported 82,685 cases, of which 80,834 have recovered and the recovery rate is 97.76%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Fresh cases were reported from different areas including Indira Nagar 10, Gomti Nagar 12, Hazratganj 19, Aliganj 15, Rae Bareli road six and Vibhuti Khand nine.

Experts said it was time to focus on two things -- screening of travellers and more testing. The state had tested 33580378 Covid samples till now, including 1,29,586 in the past one day, of which 7,823 in Lucknow.

“Screening of passengers is crucial in the coming week, which will see maximum footfall in UP and Lucknow,” said Dr Sandeep Kapoor, director. Healthcity hospital.

BOX

RISING TREND IN STATE

March 21 -- 496

March 20 -- 442

March 19 -- 393

March 18 -- 321

March 17 -- 261

March 16 – 228

March 15 – 151

March 14 – 178

March 13 – 156

March 12 – 167

March 11 – 146

March 10 – 128

Cases in Lucknow

March 21 -- 141

March 20 -- 115

March 19-- 90

March 18 -- 77

March 17 – 54

March 16 – 44

March 15 – 35

March 14 – 19

Caseload on Mar 20

Lucknow – 141

Prayagraj – 30

Ghaziabad – 28

Varanasi – 32