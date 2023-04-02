Home / Cities / Others / Active Covid cases in U.P. cross 400-mark, 49 in Lucknow

Active Covid cases in U.P. cross 400-mark, 49 in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 02, 2023 08:20 PM IST

Apart from Lucknow, other districts like Gautam Budha Nagar, Ghaziabad, and Lakhimpur Kheri have also witnessed a significant growth in the number of active Covid cases.

LUCKNOW In yet another perturbing milestone for the state, active Covid cases crossed the 400-mark in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday with 69 more people testing positive for the infection in just 24 hours, according to the health department data. Just 15 days ago, on March 15, the count of active cases was 71 in the state.

Of the 421 active cases, 49 are in Lucknow itself -- the highest count recorded this year. (HT File)
Of the 421 active cases, 49 are in Lucknow itself -- the highest count recorded this year. (HT File)

Of the 421 active cases, 49 are in Lucknow itself -- the highest count recorded this year. The 13 new cases found in Lucknow on Sunday included -- a man from Aliganj, another man and two women from Chinhat, one from Alambagh, two from Indira Nagar, four from NK Road, and two from Chowk.

Apart from Lucknow, other districts like Gautam Budha Nagar, Ghaziabad, and Lakhimpur Kheri have also witnessed a significant growth in the number of active Covid cases.

“Majority of the schools are conducting physical classes. Parents should avoid sending their wards to school if they have fever, cold or cough. This will check the spread of infection. The school authorities can also raise awareness on this,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

Since the outbreak in March 2020, Uttar Pradesh has reported 21,29,001 Covid cases and 23,650 deaths.

lucknow schools uttar pradesh ghaziabad infection lakhimpur kheri fever cough alambagh indira nagar + 7 more
Monday, April 03, 2023
