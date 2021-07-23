Uttar Pradesh to promote Prayagraj as global centre for religious tourism

: Uttar Pradesh government plans to promote Prayagraj as a global religious and tourist centre after modelling it on the principles used to develop ancient Vedic city, said officials.

As part of the plan, number of infrastructural and developmental projects would be completed before the 2025 Mahakumbh, officials said.

The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) plans to unveil an ‘integrated infrastructure development plan’ and an ‘integrated tourism master plan’ for the district. It also intends to take up riverfront development, including development of ghats at Sangam area along river Ganga and Yamuna also, an official said.

To develop 769.60 square kilometer area under PDA, the authorities have begun the process of appointing a consultant to prepare the vision plan and PDA officials have already floated a request for proposal (RFP) for this.

PDA superintending engineer, Rohit Khanna said the consultant would present a blueprint of the master plan, identifying projects for augmenting the socio-economic base of the city and generate employment for the local population through tourism, pilgrimage and other activities.

Some important projects include development of 12 Madhav Circuit, upgradation of Sangam area including river cleaning and dredging, developing riverfront and Ghat development on Sangam area, ropeway connecting Quila Ghat, Triveni Pushp and Saccha Baba Ghat, land development along ring road (besides Yamuna), restoration of water bodies of mythological and religious importance etc.

“Development of integrated tourism master plan is aimed at developing Prayagraj as ‘Teertharaj- a global tourist destination,” informed a PDA official associated with the project.

“The plan is to develop Prayagraj as international tourism hub while retaining and embellishing the regional cultural heritage and customs including iconic Kumbh and Magh melas. The mega plan would be prepared in such a way that it would visualise prospects of developing a religious tourism circuit by integrating with Varanasi, Ayodhya, Kaushambi, Gorakhpur, Shringverpuram etc,” the official said.

PDA also wants to prepare a blueprint of the regional transport infrastructure augmentation. “The consultant would suggest the projects that need to be developed for augmenting transportation, road, rail and air linkages for improvement in accessibility perspective,” officials said.