Uttar Pradesh tourism department plans ₹15.5 crore temple development project in Bareilly

The Uttar Pradesh tourism department has prepared an ambitious ₹15.50-crore proposal to develop Anand Ashram and Bada Bagh Hanuman Temple into major tourist destinations in Bareilly. Several other prominent temples across both urban and rural areas of the district are also slated for significant upgrades pending approval from the state government.

According to departmental officials, Anand Ashram and Bada Bagh Hanuman Temple were selected because they attract large numbers of devotees every day. At Anand Ashram, the department will spend ₹1 crore to construct a residence for saints, a large discourse hall, and an entry gate, among other facilities.

Similarly, the Bada Bagh Hanuman Temple, a major centre of faith where devotees throng on Tuesdays and Saturdays, to worship the south-facing idol of Lord Hanuman, will be developed at an estimated cost of ₹3 crore. The project includes the construction of new entry gates, halls, and accommodation facilities for pilgrims.

As part of the beautification drive, the Trivatinath Temple will soon be adorned with decorative façade lighting. The department has submitted a ₹2-crore proposal to the government for installing lights that will enhance the temple’s visual appeal, including its towering statue of Lord Shiva. Likewise, the Sita Ram Temple in Prem Nagar is set to undergo renovation and enhancement under a separate ₹3-crore proposal.

The development plan also covers rural areas, where several ancient temples are set to receive infrastructural support. These include Pehlawnath Shiva Temple in Faridpur ( ₹1 crore), Sisaiya Maganpur Shiva Temple ( ₹1 crore), Thakur Ji Temple in Lalpur, Meerganj ( ₹1 crore), Gaurishankar Temple in Guladia, Aonla ( ₹50 lakh for hall strengthening), Sirohi Gaurishankar Temple in Bithri Chainpur ( ₹1 crore), and Ahichhatra in Aonla ( ₹2 crore for integrated tourism development).

Regional tourism officer Ravindra Kumar stated that the detailed project report for the 2025–26 financial year has already been submitted to the state government. “Once the proposal receives approval, the selected agencies will promptly commence construction work,” he said.

The initiative aims to strengthen Bareilly’s status as a religious and cultural tourism hub while enhancing facilities for the thousands of devotees who visit the district’s historic temples each year, the officer added.