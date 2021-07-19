Uttarakhand to allow fully vaccinated air travellers without Covid test report

Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the ongoing Covid curfew by another week with fresh relaxations under which fully vaccinated air travellers will be allowed entry without the mandatory negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test report.

RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen negative test report is also not mandatory while travelling to hill districts from plain districts, said the government while extending the curfew till July 27.

Announcing the new guidelines, Cabinet minister and government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal said, “The government has extended the curfew but with new relaxations under which the major one is allowing the residents to travel to Jill districts from plain districts without having negative report of RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen.”

The minister also said multiplexes and water parks in state can now operate with 50% occupancy. “Also, shops would now be allowed to open from 8am to 9pm against the previous timing of 8am to 7pm,” he said.

The government has already allowed shopping malls, bars, and restaurants to open with 50% capacity. However, colleges, schools or educational institutions will still remain closed till further orders.