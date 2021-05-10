Vaccines on campus? SPPU demands student data from all affiliated colleges

PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), on Monday, issued a circular to all its affiliated colleges to send in data of all students above the age of 18 years.

The data sought includes name, address, contact number and Aadhaar card details.

The university is likely responding to demands from student organisations for campus-based vaccination drives for students.

The circular, issued by Santosh Parchure, director, SPPU’s student welfare board, stated: “As per the state government orders, all colleges affiliated to SPPU need to submit details of students above the age of 18 immediately, by May 11. The college or educational institution should make an excel sheet with the following details of the students – name; date of birth; age; gender; stream; class; contact number; email ID; Adhaar number; and address. For this college should appoint a nodal officer and carry out the process on a priority basis.”

Kuldeep Ambekar, student and president of Students Helping Hand, said, “We were repeatedly demanding that special arrangements be done in colleges and university campuses for student vaccination. In the second wave we have seen youth are getting infected and many have even lost their lives. It is a welcome move if SPPU has initiated students being vaccinated on campus.”