Vadgaon Budruk residents see red over trimming of trees

PUNE Residents of Shelke nagar, Vadgaon Budruk, have objected to the trimming of six trees near Paujai temple - two of which are 20-year-old – claiming that the builder pruned them for the upcoming construction of a new housing society without taking the necessary permission.

Akshay Waghela, a resident, said, “We objected when a few people came to trim the trees stating that they had the necessary permission to do so while we got it confirmed from the tree inspector that they did not have permission.”

Balasaheb Chavan, tree officer from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said, “We are getting more details on the incident. The tree falls under corporation land and one needs to take permission for trimming. We will make sure no other trees are cut or trimmed in this locality without permission.”

Ravikant Waghchoure, a tree activist from the locality, said, “Such trimming only for the sake of housing society construction work should not be allowed. The branches of two of the trees were providing shade to so many in the neighbourhood.”

The builder was not available for comment however the caretaker of the housing society said, “Permission was taken to trim the trees. Only a few branches were cut.”