Varanasi: Beggars Corporation gets incorporation certificate

Beggars Corporation, the corporation in Varanasi that turns beggars into entrepreneurs, eventually got the much awaited incorporation certificate.

“We have got the incorporation certificate from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India,” said Chandra Mishra, founder, Beggars Corporation. Mishra said the incorporation certificate is no less than a blessing from Lord Shiva as the permission was granted on the last day of the month of Sawan.

Mishra said that the certificate would further help in fulfilling the goals of the Beggars Corporation that targets to humanize economy and to make India begging-free. “Our motto is to assimilate the extreme poor and helpless, beggars, homeless into the main stream of the economy. This will make them self-reliant and will help them in earning in a dignified manner. And this certificate would be of great help in achieving our goals,” said Mishra.

He said that they were already giving training to 12 beggar families in Varanasi on experimental basis.