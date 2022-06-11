Home / Cities / Others / Varanasi forest dept to develop ‘Shakti Vans’ in rural areas
others

Varanasi forest dept to develop ‘Shakti Vans’ in rural areas

The forest department will soon launch a campaign to develop ‘Shakti Vans’ by promoting the plantation of tree species of nutritious value
Principal chief conservator of forest Mamta Sanjiv Dubey inspecting a forest in Varanasi. (HT File Photo)
Principal chief conservator of forest Mamta Sanjiv Dubey inspecting a forest in Varanasi. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 12:38 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

The forest department will soon launch a campaign to develop ‘Shakti Vans’ by promoting the plantation of tree species of nutritious value. The drive will engage women in plantation, care and guarding of the saplings.

‘Shakti Van’ campaign is the brainchild of principal chief conservator of forest Mamta Sanjiv Dubey. During her recent visit, she planned the campaign.

Empty land around Varanasi will be identified and used for developing ‘Shakti Vans’. The forest department will help the women interested in growing a ‘Shakti Van’, said Mahavir Kaujalgi, divisional forest officer, Varanasi.

“Under the ‘Shakti Van’ campaign, plant species which provide nutrition in addition to those having timber value will be given priority. Women can plant these saplings in open space, outside their houses and will look after them,” said Kaujalgi.

The women would be engaged in guarding the saplings, he added.

Kaujalgi said these ‘Shakti Vans’ will help preserve indigenous species, including Sahjan, Indigo, Mango and Guava among others, and will give nutrition to the people through their fruits.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out