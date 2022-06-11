Varanasi forest dept to develop ‘Shakti Vans’ in rural areas
The forest department will soon launch a campaign to develop ‘Shakti Vans’ by promoting the plantation of tree species of nutritious value. The drive will engage women in plantation, care and guarding of the saplings.
‘Shakti Van’ campaign is the brainchild of principal chief conservator of forest Mamta Sanjiv Dubey. During her recent visit, she planned the campaign.
Empty land around Varanasi will be identified and used for developing ‘Shakti Vans’. The forest department will help the women interested in growing a ‘Shakti Van’, said Mahavir Kaujalgi, divisional forest officer, Varanasi.
“Under the ‘Shakti Van’ campaign, plant species which provide nutrition in addition to those having timber value will be given priority. Women can plant these saplings in open space, outside their houses and will look after them,” said Kaujalgi.
The women would be engaged in guarding the saplings, he added.
Kaujalgi said these ‘Shakti Vans’ will help preserve indigenous species, including Sahjan, Indigo, Mango and Guava among others, and will give nutrition to the people through their fruits.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics