Varanasi gets its first commercial electric vehicle charging station

Marking a major move towards green mobility in the district, the first commercial electric vehicle charging station (EVCS) was inaugurated at the Indian Oil retail outlet in Harsos by district magistrate Satyendra Kumar on Monday. Indian Oil officials said the charging station is equipped with advanced technology that enables fast charging, helping customers save time. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Tree plantation was also carried out at the outlet to promote environmental conservation.

The DM sought detailed information about the working of the Fast EV Charging Station (Fast EVCS). Addressing the gathering, he said that expanding such infrastructure in Varanasi is the need of the hour, stressing that EV charging stations across the district are essential for public convenience and for reducing environmental pollution.

He said the commercial charging station inaugurated at Harsos will be highly beneficial for local residents as well as travellers, adding that efforts will be made to set up more such stations in other parts of the district in the coming days.

The event was attended by Rajesh Kumar, divisional retail sales head, along with Puneet Pratap and Mayank Sharma, sales managers from Indian Oil’s Varanasi divisional office, and Rakesh Mishra, proprietor of GD filling station. Vinod Singh, President of the Varanasi Petroleum Dealers Association, general secretary Mahendra, several Indian Oil dealers from Varanasi, and all officers and engineers of the Indian Oil Varanasi Divisional Office were also present.