Varanasi hosp nurse found murdered in Prayagraj

A 38-year-old woman working as a nurse in a private hospital in Varanasi was allegedly bludgeoned to death and her body was found near Jogipura area under Mauaima police station on Wednesday morning. (Pic for representation)

The woman was on way to Aruaon Sitau Ka Pura village in Holagarh area of Prayagraj when the incident happened. Police registered a case against unidentified killers on the complaint of the victim’s husband on Thursday.

As per the police, the victim, identified as Rinki Yadav, hailing from Virbhanpur village under Baghrai police station of Pratapgarh was married to Sanjay Singh Yadav, a resident of Khuldabad area of Prayagraj. Sanjay makes a living as a bulk vegetable seller while Rinki worked as a nurse in a private hospital in Varanasi. The couple’s son Vikas also ran a tea stall next to this hospital. Vikas had come to Aruaon in Holagarh to attend a birthday party at his aunt’s house. Rinki too left Varanasi for Aruaon Sitau Ka Pura village in Holagarh area of Prayagraj to attend a family function at her other sister’s house. But she never reached her intended destination.

SHO of Mauaima police station Raghvendra Singh said that body of the victim has been sent for a postmortem examination and a case has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s husband. “We are investigating the case from all angles to find the motive of the crime and the killer. Mobile phone call records of the victim too are being scrutinised,” he said.

Mentally unstable youth kills grandfather, nabbed

PRAYAGRAJ: A mentally unstable youth killed his grandfather in his sleep by attacking him with a stick and a brick in Badalganj village under Ghoorpur police station area on Wednesday night.

Police arrived at the site on getting the information and arrested the youth. Police said that the victim, 65-year-old Vijay Bahadur was a resident of Chitauri village of the police station area and lived with his son-in-law Gagan in Badalganj. On Wednesday night, the old man was sleeping on the cot when Gagan’s son Sukhraj suddenly came home at night and attacked the sleeping old man with a stick and brick killing him on the spot. Police reached the site and arrested the accused. The accused was then sent to jail after lodging an FIR against him in connection with the murder on Thursday. Family members of the accused told police officials that Sukhraj was mentally unstable for past many months. He used to live at a brick kiln in the village instead of the house. He came home suddenly on Wednesday night and attacked his grandfather sans any provocation killing him on the spot.