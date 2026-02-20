Varanasi Nagar Nigam to build ₹97crore ‘Kashi-Ganga’ themed office in Sigra

The new Varanasi Nagar Nigam building will be constructed in Sigra, on the theme Kashi and the Ganga. The project is estimated to cost around ₹97 crore. Varanasi mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari said the new municipal corporation house will serve as a modern civic hub and a milestone in Banaras’s emerging global identity. (SOURCED)

Varanasi Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari said this new municipal corporation house will not only serve as a modern workplace for officials and corporators but, with its grand ‘Kashi-Ganga’ cultural theme, will prove to be a milestone in shaping Banaras’s evolving global identity.

He added that the building would stand as a symbol of good governance for generations, blending digital technology with the city’s ancient traditions under one roof. The integrated design is expected to significantly enhance public services and bring greater convenience to citizens.

Tiwari informed that the building will be constructed as a G-plus-four structure, comprising four floors, with a total built-up area of 21,858.01 square metres, while provision has been made to expand it up to G-plus-seven in the future, if required.

He further added that the foundation stone for the ambitious project is proposed to be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Varanasi Nagar Nigam has accelerated preparations accordingly. However, the date for the foundation ceremony is yet to be finalised.

The construction agency, C&DS of Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam, has set a target to complete the project within 15 months under the EPC mode. The new building is expected to streamline administrative functioning while also reflecting the cultural essence of Kashi through its architectural design.