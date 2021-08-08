Varanasi: NDRF deploys 20 teams in Uttar Pradesh, MP; urges people to remain patient

An NDRF team led by Commandant Manoj Kumar Sharma visited the flood outposts in Varanasi on Sunday.

During the visit, Commandant Manoj Kumar Sharma urged the people not to be afraid and be patient. NDRF is with them and is constantly monitoring the situation, he added.

A press statement issued by NDRF said a team has been deployed in Dashashwamedh Ghat, Samne Ghat and Maruti Nagar to deal with the flood situation. A total of 20 teams of NDRF have been deployed in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, the press statement added.

In Uttar Pradesh, the teams have been deployed for flood rescue and monitoring in Varanasi, Etawah, Jalaun, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Siddharthnagar, Ballia, Prayagraj. At present, the relief work is underway in Etawah and Jalaun.

Simultaneously, people were evacuated by the NDRF team from the waterlogged areas in Maruti Nagar, Varanasi, to a safe place.

Meanwhile, the NDRF control room received a call from Maruti Nagar, where the caller had a broken leg and was trapped in the flooded area. The NDRF team immediately reached the spot and rescued him, and later rushed him to a local hospital by boat.