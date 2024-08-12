 Varanasi railway stn: Now, make payments through QR codes - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Varanasi railway stn: Now, make payments through QR codes

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Aug 13, 2024 06:24 AM IST

In addition, this facility is going to be started soon at the reservation counters of other stations of Varanasi division

The Varanasi division of North Eastern Railway (NER) has installed QR codes at UTS (unreserved ticketing system) and PRS (Passenger reservation system) ticket counters at Varanasi and Deoria Sadar railway stations of the division.

For representation only (HT FIle Photo)
For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

At the same time, QR codes at UTS and PRS ticket counters of 12 other stations are also being installed so that passengers can avail the facility of making digital payments through UPI.

Varanasi division of North Eastern Railway (NER) has started the facility.

In addition, this facility is going to be started soon at the reservation counters of other stations of Varanasi division such as Varanasi City, Ghazipur City, Mau, Azamgarh, Ballia, Siwan, Mairwan, Kaptanganj, Belthara Road, Salempur, Bhatni, Suremanpur and Thawe.

NER’s Varanasi division public relations officer Ashok Kumar said that 163 QR devices have been made available in the Varanasi Division of NER. Out of them, 105 have been installed at the counters and the remaining 58 are in the process of being installed.

The facility of digital payment through UPI is available at 78 UTS, nine PRS and 18 UTS cum PRS counters at the major stations of Varanasi Division.

Varanasi railway stn: Now, make payments through QR codes
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
