Varanasi: With KV dham in focus, demand for postal prasad peaks

After the inauguration of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham (corridor), there has been a significant rise in the demand for prasad of Lord Shiva among the devotees across the country.

Under an agreement signed between the Department of Posts and Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, the prasad of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple is being made available through Speed Post service across the country.

This service was relaunched with add-ons in a new form in June 2020 and so far, about 4,500 people have been provided prasad through the postal department generating revenue of about ₹10.13 lakh, said Krishna Kumar Yadav, postmaster general of Varanasi region while releasing a special poster for this service on Tuesday.

He said that this poster would be sent to the important post offices across the country so that more and more people could get the prasad of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple at their doorstep through speed post.

At present, the demand is mostly being received from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand.

Yadav said that devotees residing in any corner of the country could order the prasad through speed post. To avail this service, an e-money order of only ₹251 has to be remitted from the nearest post office in the name of Senior Superintendent of Post Office, Varanasi (East) Division-221001. As soon as the e-money order is received, the prasad is sent through Speed Post to the addressee. The packaged prasad will be in a tamper proof envelope, on which a replica of the postage stamp on the ‘Ghat of Varanasi’ is inscribed. It cannot be tampered in any way. Apart from this, it can also be obtained from the Varanasi City Post Office counter for just ₹ 201, added Yadav.

Baba Kashi Vishwanath’s Prasad includes image of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga, Mahamrityunjay Yantra, Shiv Chalisa, 108 beads of Rudraksh garland, coin having Bhole Baba’s image inscribed with Mata Annapurna, Bhabhuti, Raksha Sutra, Rudraksh bead, dry fruits, mishri packet etc. Since the Prasad is dry, it may be used for a long time.

Senior superintendent post office, Varanasi East Division Rajan said that the Postal Department has also made arrangements for the devotees to get the details of speed post on mobile number through SMS. For this, it will be mandatory for them to write their full address, pin code and mobile number in the e-money order.