Varanasi: With KV dham in focus, demand for postal prasad peaks
After the inauguration of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham (corridor), there has been a significant rise in the demand for prasad of Lord Shiva among the devotees across the country.
Under an agreement signed between the Department of Posts and Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, the prasad of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple is being made available through Speed Post service across the country.
This service was relaunched with add-ons in a new form in June 2020 and so far, about 4,500 people have been provided prasad through the postal department generating revenue of about ₹10.13 lakh, said Krishna Kumar Yadav, postmaster general of Varanasi region while releasing a special poster for this service on Tuesday.
He said that this poster would be sent to the important post offices across the country so that more and more people could get the prasad of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple at their doorstep through speed post.
At present, the demand is mostly being received from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand.
Yadav said that devotees residing in any corner of the country could order the prasad through speed post. To avail this service, an e-money order of only ₹251 has to be remitted from the nearest post office in the name of Senior Superintendent of Post Office, Varanasi (East) Division-221001. As soon as the e-money order is received, the prasad is sent through Speed Post to the addressee. The packaged prasad will be in a tamper proof envelope, on which a replica of the postage stamp on the ‘Ghat of Varanasi’ is inscribed. It cannot be tampered in any way. Apart from this, it can also be obtained from the Varanasi City Post Office counter for just ₹ 201, added Yadav.
Baba Kashi Vishwanath’s Prasad includes image of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga, Mahamrityunjay Yantra, Shiv Chalisa, 108 beads of Rudraksh garland, coin having Bhole Baba’s image inscribed with Mata Annapurna, Bhabhuti, Raksha Sutra, Rudraksh bead, dry fruits, mishri packet etc. Since the Prasad is dry, it may be used for a long time.
Senior superintendent post office, Varanasi East Division Rajan said that the Postal Department has also made arrangements for the devotees to get the details of speed post on mobile number through SMS. For this, it will be mandatory for them to write their full address, pin code and mobile number in the e-money order.
Two farmers die after inhaling toxic gas in Hisar manhole
Two farmers were killed after they inhaled toxic gas inside a manhole in Gangwa village in Hisar on Tuesday night. The victims, Satpal and Madan Singh, were among the five farmers who had entered a manhole to clear a pipeline after the water supply to the farmers' field stopped.
Arrested while taking ₹4 lakh bribe, services of Karnal woman ASI terminated
A day after getting arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹4 lakh to drop rape charges from an FIR, the services of a woman assistant sub-inspector have been terminated. Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia confirmed that the services of the ASI, Sarita Rani, have been terminated with immediate effect. A resident of Sonkra village, Navjot Singh alleged that Rani had already taken ₹10,000 as bribe.
Chandigarh | From July 15, hefty fines await those not segregating waste
The Chandigarh municipal corporation is set to crack the whip on defaulters from July 15. There are four types of solid waste including, dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary waste. As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all households have to segregate their waste. The MC had started the door-to-door garbage collection from its own vehicles, around 540 in number, last year in January. The vehicles have four bins to collect different types of waste.
Cyber fraudsters’ gang busted by Karnal police
Sleuths of the cyber crime cell of Karnal police range have busted a gang of online fraudsters with the arrest of four men. The accused have been identified as Aman Kumar and Rahul Kumar alias Munnna of Delhi; Sonbir Rathore of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh and Pankaj Kumar of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Another member of the gang, Abdulla of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, is still at large.
Asha workers protest withdrawal of additional benefits in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer on Wednesday. Asha Workers Association, district president, Pinki Rani, said, “We will not perform additional work from now on. The decision has been unanimously taken by our state unit.” The protesting workers also got the support of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.
