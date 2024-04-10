Varanasi’s waste-to-charcoal plant nears full operation

The country’s first ‘waste-to-charcoal plant’ in the Ramana area of Varanasi, which has undergone testing, is set to commence full operation soon. Once fully operational, the plant will convert 600 metric tons of waste generated from Varanasi city into 200 metric tons of coal. Country’s first ‘waste-to-charcoal plant’ in the Ramana area of Varanasi (HT Photo)

The Urban Waste to Charcoal Plant, established by NTPC, commenced operations after its inauguration in February this year. Currently, testing is underway, with 50 metric tons of waste being converted into green charcoal daily.

Ashish Ranjan, Senior Manager of Waste to Energy at NTPC, said, “Trial and testing of the Urban waste to Charcoal Plant is going on smoothly. As soon as testing is over, the plant will start operating at full capacity.”

Once operational, it will have the capability to produce 200 metric tons of green charcoal daily from the city’s waste, Ranjan added.

The waste will be transported to the plant from various parts of the city by garbage transportation vehicles deployed by Varanasi Nagar Nigam, according to officials.