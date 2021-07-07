Varsity teachers seek UGC pay scales, suspend answer-sheet evaluation

Patiala On a call from the Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (PFUCTO), teachers across public universities and colleges suspended the evaluation of varsity exams answer-sheets in protest against the non-implementation of University Grants Commission (UGC) pay scales. Panjab university, Punjabi University, Guru Nanak Dev University and Punjab Agricultural University were the major varsities participating in the protest.

PFUCTO general secretary Dr Jagwant Singh, said, “The Punjab government has failed to keep its promise of the implementation of UGC pay scales along with pay scales of 6th Punjab Pay Commission. Punjab is the only state which is yet to implement UGC pay scales notified in November 2017 and UGC regulations notified in 2018.”

He added that the delay on the part of Punjab will also affect the implementation of UGC pay scales in Panjab University, Colleges in Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh which adopt the notification of Punjab Government.

“By suspending evaluation work, we are sending an ultimatum to the Punjab government to meet our demand within two weeks, failing which teachers will be forced to intensify agitation,” the federation added.