Vasudev Devnani elected unopposed as Speaker of Rajasthan Assembly

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and an MLA from Ajmer, Vasudev Devanani, on Thursday, was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the 16th Rajasthan Assembly. The House passed the proposal by voice vote. Senior BJP leader and former minister Vasudev Devanani (Twitter/@Rajendra4BJP)

Pro-tem Speaker Kalicharan Saraf asked chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma to move a proposal to elect Devnani as the next Assembly Speaker. Congress leader Sachin Pilot seconded the proposal.

Later, MLAs of the House approved the proposal, following which the House passed the proposal by voice vote.

“Irrespective of which party’s MLA I am, I assure to maintain the dignity of the post,” Devnani said after being elected.

“The new MLAs should develop the habit of studying and reading the rules and procedures. Along with this, take an active part in the proceedings in the House. Efforts will be made to run the House for maximum days and have meaningful debates. We all have to follow the rules and traditions of the House,” the Speaker said.

“I hope that with Devnani becoming the Speaker, the glorious history of the Legislative Assembly will be enhanced,” CM Sharma said.

Devnani won the Ajmer (North) seat and belongs to the Sindhi community. A five-time MLA, he is a graduate of engineering and before entering politics, he was a teacher at the Government Polytechnic College, Udaipur.

In the 16th legislative Assembly, BJP has 115 MLAs, Congress has 69, Bharat Adivasi Party has three, BSP has two, Rashtriya Lok Dal and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party have one each, and eight are independent while one seat is vacant.