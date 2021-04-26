Vax for 18+: KDMC identifies 75 spots for new centres

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has identified nearly 75 places to carry out the vaccination for 18 years and above age, which is slated to begin from May 1. Most of these places are civic schools and other plots.

“As a part of preparing for the next vaccination drive which will cater to citizens above 18 years of age, we have had a meeting, in which we have identified places for the vaccination drive. However, we have to finalise them once the guidelines from the state government are released. The guidelines shall be provided this week,” said Sandip Nimbalkar, medical officer, KDMC.

The civic body also claimed that it will have to outsource people to carry out the vaccination drive to avoid a staff crunch.

“We will have to outsource people to fill in the manpower required for carrying out the vaccination drive,” said Nimbalkar.

Presently the KDMC is conducting the vaccination drive only at its civic centres, while the vaccination at private centres is closed due to lack of doses. The civic body received a fresh stock of 12,000 Covishield and 1,000 Covaxin doses on Sunday.

On Sunday all the private centres were shut, while the civic centres were functioning.

Beneficiaries, however, complained that the second dose is not available in any of the centres even after following up for one week.

“I checked almost four to five centres for the second dose. It is not available anywhere. How will the civic body run the vaccination drive for those above 18 years of age?,” said Madhavi Joshi, a resident of Adharwadi in Kalyan.