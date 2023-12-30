Veena at Lata Chowk impresses PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk here on Saturday and viewed an impressive ‘veena’ (a stringed musical instrument), weighing 14 tonnes and measuring 40 feet in length, installed there. Prime Minister Narendra at Lata Chowk during his road show at Rampath in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, December 30, 2023. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

Emotionally moved, he expressed admiration for the veena and sought detailed information about it from chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

He greeted the entire Ayodhya from this location. The public, in turn, was deeply moved on seeing the Prime Minister.

Modi visited the Lata Chowk while returning to the airport following the inauguration of the Ayodhya Dham railway station. This chowk was inaugurated on September 28, 2022, on the late Lata Mangeshkar’s birth anniversary with PM Modi virtually attending the event then while CM Yogi was present in Ayodhya.