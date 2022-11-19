Home / Cities / Others / Vegetable vendor in Ludhiana booked for raping woman at knifepoint

Vegetable vendor in Ludhiana booked for raping woman at knifepoint

Published on Nov 19, 2022 11:04 PM IST

The rape accused has been identified as Sunil Kumar alias Munna of EWS Colony on Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana. He runs a vegetable vend near Jalandhar Bypass.

The woman stated in her complaint filed on Friday that on the intervening night of November 9 and 10, Munna raped her at knifepoint after breaking into her home and fled. Ludhiana police said that a case has been registered against the accused under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of Indian Penal Code and a hunt is on for his arrest. (HT FILE)
The woman stated in her complaint filed on Friday that on the intervening night of November 9 and 10, Munna raped her at knifepoint after breaking into her home and fled. Ludhiana police said that a case has been registered against the accused under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of Indian Penal Code and a hunt is on for his arrest. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Division Number 7 police have booked a vegetable vendor for raping a married woman at knifepoint after breaking into her home in LIG flats on Chandigarh Road.

The accused has been identified as Sunil Kumar alias Munna of EWS Colony on Chandigarh Road. He runs a vegetable vend near Jalandhar Bypass.

The victim, 25, stated that she runs a shop near Jalandhar Bypass Chowk, from where the accused used to purchase cigarettes and tobacco sachets.

The woman stated in her complaint filed on Friday that on the intervening night of November 9 and 10, Munna raped her at knifepoint after breaking into her home and fled.

Inspector Sandeep Kaur, investigating officer, said that a case has been registered against the accused under Section 376 of Indian Penal Code and a hunt is on for his arrest.

