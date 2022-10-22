Home / Cities / Others / Vehicle runs over, kills two women in Kushinagar

Vehicle runs over, kills two women in Kushinagar

Updated on Oct 22, 2022 12:53 AM IST

The deceased have been identified as Anjana Singh, 30, wife of Upendra Singh and Sunita, 35, wife of Brijlal. Both were on their routine morning walk.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

A vehicle crushed two women in the wee hours of Friday. The incident took place when both women, residents of village Tarkhuwa Deeh, under Kotwali police station of Kushinagar, were out on a morning walk on a highway near the village.

When they didn’t return for quite a long time, their family members began a search and found their bodies on the highway near Kushinagar airport. They were brought to the community health centre where they were declared dead.

Abdur Rahman

Story Saved
×
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 22, 2022
