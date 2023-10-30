News / Cities / Others / Vigilance awareness week begins: NCR GM leads walkathon, administers oath

Vigilance awareness week begins: NCR GM leads walkathon, administers oath

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Oct 30, 2023 07:35 PM IST

North Central Railway is celebrating Vigilance Awareness Week with the theme 'Say no to corruption; commit to the Nation'. Walkathons and oath ceremonies were organized.

The Vigilance Awareness Week is being celebrated by North Central Railway (NCR) from Monday to November 5. The Central Vigilance Commission has set ‘Say no to corruption; commit to the Nation’ as the theme of the year for vigilance awareness, informed NCR officials.

Oath being administered by the NCR GM to staff and officials on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
On Monday, the Vigilance Awareness Week commenced with a walkathon organised at NCR headquarters led by General Manager Satish Kumar. The walk started from NCR headquarters and concluded at Railgaon Stadium.

GM Satish Kumar also administered the vigilance oath for eradicating corruption to the officers and staff.

On this occasion, the GM inspired everyone to follow complete integrity in their work area and said that this integrity and vigilance is not for a week but every officer and employee should follow it throughout the year and their tenure.

Senior deputy general manager DK Singh, principal heads of departments along with other officers and staff were present on the occasion.

Similar programmes were organised in Prayagraj, Jhansi and Agra divisions of the North Central Railway. The team of the vigilance department is also widely publicising the circulars and rules related to vigilance in headquarters and divisions.

