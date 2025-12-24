Search
Vigilance officer to be appointed at UPESSC to ensure transparency

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Published on: Dec 24, 2025 06:26 am IST

UP Education Service Selection Commission plans to enhance transparency in recruitment exams by appointing a Vigilance Officer and reviewing pending issues.

In a bid to enhance transparency and ensure integrity in recruitment examinations-related work, the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has decided to establish an internal vigilance system. As part of this initiative, a Vigilance Officer will be appointed in the Commission.

The decision in this regard was taken during a meeting of the Commission held on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by the newly appointed chairman and former UP DGP Prashant Kumar, officials said.

It was also decided that after examining the pending issues related to Advertisement No. 51, a decision regarding the long-pending interviews for the recruitment of 910 assistant professors in government-aided non-government colleges will be taken soon.

The Commission has directed the Examination Controller to study the examination calendars of other commissions and recruitment agencies to prepare a suitable schedule for fixing dates of the previously postponed TGT and PGT examinations, as well as the Teacher Eligibility Test. Based on this, examination dates will be finalised.

The Commission further emphasized that the selection of examination centres and agencies for conducting upcoming examinations should be completed in a time-bound and transparent manner. This will help in issuing an examination calendar and conducting exams with complete transparency and fairness.

According to Commission PRO Sanjay Kumar Singh, matters related to other cases were also discussed in compliance with court orders.

AI Summary AI Summary

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) is enhancing transparency in recruitment exams by establishing an internal vigilance system and appointing a Vigilance Officer. This decision, made during a meeting chaired by newly appointed chairman Prashant Kumar, aims to address pending recruitment issues and ensure fair examination practices, including timely scheduling of TGT, PGT, and Teacher Eligibility Tests.