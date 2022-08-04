Vijay Yadav beats all odds, wins Judo bronze at C’wealth Games

Vijay Kumar Yadav, the Judo bronze medallist at the Commonwealth Games, is a born sportsman, say his kin. With his deep passion for sports, Vijay defeated poverty and the lack of facilities to achieve his goal.

His father Dasharath Yadav, 62, is a marginal farmer. “Around 15 years ago, Vijay entered a traditional arena (Akhara) for the first time to try wrestling when he was just 10. He learned tricks of wrestling from Bhola Pahlawan who passed away a few years ago,” said Yadav.

In his native place Mahuwaria Sulemapur in Varanasi, he developed a liking for Judo and started training at a centre in Lalpur here, his father said and recalled how he used to cycle around seven km daily.

He has so much passion and dedication for Judo that he didn’t let poverty, financial crunch be a hurdle in his way to achieve his goal, added Yadav and “today our Vijay has made us proud by winning a medal for the country.”

“I don’t know what Judo is. But my son Vijay learned it and won a medal. It is a proud moment for all of us. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji congratulated my son for winning the medal. I am thankful to the PM,” said Yadav.

Yadav said that neither the local MLA nor any minister from Varanasi visited his house even after his son’s achievement.

Ajai Yadav is the elder brother of Vijay. He is in the Army. He said that Vijay completed his elementary education at a government primary school in the village. Then he went to the Sports Hostel, Gorakhpur, for Judo training where he lived from 2011 to 2013. After that Vijay went to Saharanpur for Judo training where he stayed up to 2016. Then he was selected for the SAI Hostel in Lucknow. He came to Lucknow in 2016 and lived there till 2020. After that Vijay went to the Sports Excellence Centre in Bhopal in 2020 and underwent further Judo training.

“Vijay didn’t have an interest in studies from the beginning, but he had a special passion for sports. In fact, he is made for sports. He is a hero for us. We are thankful to the SAI for imparting training to him,” Ajai said.

His elder brother Vikas Yadav is a private bus driver. He also expressed happiness over the achievement of his younger brother.

His mother Chinta Devi said, “I am eagerly waiting for Vijay. When he comes to the village, I will cook stuffed Kachauri which Vijay likes the most. I will also prepare Lassi for him.”