Vijay Yadav beats all odds, wins Judo bronze at C’wealth Games
Vijay Kumar Yadav, the Judo bronze medallist at the Commonwealth Games, is a born sportsman, say his kin. With his deep passion for sports, Vijay defeated poverty and the lack of facilities to achieve his goal.
His father Dasharath Yadav, 62, is a marginal farmer. “Around 15 years ago, Vijay entered a traditional arena (Akhara) for the first time to try wrestling when he was just 10. He learned tricks of wrestling from Bhola Pahlawan who passed away a few years ago,” said Yadav.
In his native place Mahuwaria Sulemapur in Varanasi, he developed a liking for Judo and started training at a centre in Lalpur here, his father said and recalled how he used to cycle around seven km daily.
He has so much passion and dedication for Judo that he didn’t let poverty, financial crunch be a hurdle in his way to achieve his goal, added Yadav and “today our Vijay has made us proud by winning a medal for the country.”
“I don’t know what Judo is. But my son Vijay learned it and won a medal. It is a proud moment for all of us. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji congratulated my son for winning the medal. I am thankful to the PM,” said Yadav.
Yadav said that neither the local MLA nor any minister from Varanasi visited his house even after his son’s achievement.
Ajai Yadav is the elder brother of Vijay. He is in the Army. He said that Vijay completed his elementary education at a government primary school in the village. Then he went to the Sports Hostel, Gorakhpur, for Judo training where he lived from 2011 to 2013. After that Vijay went to Saharanpur for Judo training where he stayed up to 2016. Then he was selected for the SAI Hostel in Lucknow. He came to Lucknow in 2016 and lived there till 2020. After that Vijay went to the Sports Excellence Centre in Bhopal in 2020 and underwent further Judo training.
“Vijay didn’t have an interest in studies from the beginning, but he had a special passion for sports. In fact, he is made for sports. He is a hero for us. We are thankful to the SAI for imparting training to him,” Ajai said.
His elder brother Vikas Yadav is a private bus driver. He also expressed happiness over the achievement of his younger brother.
His mother Chinta Devi said, “I am eagerly waiting for Vijay. When he comes to the village, I will cook stuffed Kachauri which Vijay likes the most. I will also prepare Lassi for him.”
Ludhiana: PAU students clean vehicles to mark protest
A day after pulling rickshaws, students of Punjab Agricultural University cleaned vehicles of commuters on Ferozepur Road to mark their protest against the state government which entered its eighth day on Wednesday. Students affiliated to the Punjab Agricultural University Students Association have been protesting over vacant posts in the state agriculture and horticulture departments and the failure of the Punjab government to provide employment to educated youth.
2 men shot at: 2 brothers, their father booked for attempt to murder in Ludhiana
A day after two men suffered bullet injuries after being shot at, police have lodged a case of attempt to murder against two brothers, their father and three unidentified accomplices. The accused have been identified as Gagandeep Singh alias Mor, his brother Billu and their father Teerath Singh. While one of the victims, Rakesh, is stable, Rana is still serious, police said. The added that Rakesh and Rana had a rivalry with Mor.
U.P. chief secy calls for expos on Partition on Aug 14
Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Wednesday said that this year August 14 would be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' and asked officials to arrange holding exhibitions on this subject in all districts. Holding a virtual meeting with divisional commissioners and district magistrates here, he directed officials to do their utmost to make the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to be launched from August 13 to August 15, successful.
Vikas Thakur’s CWG triumph a dream birthday gift for his mother
Asha Thakur received the birthday gift of her dreams on Tuesday after her son, Ludhiana lad Vikas Thakur, 28, clinched his third Commonwealth Games medal in weightlifting. Thakur, who earlier won silver and bronze medals at the 2014 and 2018 editions of CWG, respectively, once again made the country proud by bagging a silver medal in the 96-kg category in Birmingham on Tuesday, following which festivities erupted at his house in Ludhiana.
Ludhiana: Woman sets self ablaze; mother, brother and aunt booked
After a 30-year-old married woman tried to commit suicide by setting The victim, Mandeep Kaur of Jhordan village on fire, her mother, brother and aunt have been booked for abetment. The accused have been identified as Amarjeet Kaur, the victim' mother, her brother Lakhbir Kaur and aunt (father's sister) Daljit Kaur. She went to the kitchen and threatened to set herself on fire if they didn't stop beating her. However, they continued to beat her, following which she self-immolated.
