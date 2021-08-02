Villager injured in tiger attack in UP’s Kheri

A tiger attacked a man while he was working in a sugarcane field close to Aonla jungles of Mohammadi range under south Kheri forest division, here on Sunday morning, said Mohammadi range officer Mobin Arif.

In the attack, the man identified as Kamlesh, 35, of Dokarpur village under Mitauli police limits, suffered injuries in his shoulder and abdomen. His fellow villagers, who were working at the same field when the incident occurred, rushed to his rescue following which the tiger ran away to some other place. Kamlesh was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition was stated to be stable.

After being informed, Mohammadi range officer Mobin Arif rushed to the spot along with his staff and special tiger protection force (STPF) and carried out a combing operation to drive back the tiger back to the forests. The range officer asked the villagers to remain alert while visiting their fields close to forest areas. Aonla is a big jungle area of Mohammadi range where frequent movement of big cats has been reported since long.