Villagers vandalise toll plaza after staff tie army jawan to pole, assault him

: Nearly two days after a 26-year-old army jawan was tied to a pole, kicked, punched and attacked with sticks by a group of toll plaza employees, angry villagers vandalised the same Bhuni toll plaza on the Meerut-Karnal highway on Monday afternoon and confronted the staff there. Screengrab from the video (Sourced)

A video of the locals vandalising the toll plaza also surfaced on social media. Police personnel reached the spot and controlled the situation.

The attack on the jawan took place after he requested the toll plaza staff for a quick passage so that he could catch a flight in order to rejoin duty in Srinagar. Six people have been arrested in connection with the attack on the jawan, according to the police.

Meerut superintendent of police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra said, “Enraged by yesterday’s attack on (an) armyman, a group of villagers staged a protest at the toll plaza. The situation has been brought under control. Regular movement of traffic continues.”

SSP Vipin Tanda said, “Last night, a video was received in which some people were beating up a person. When the police investigated, it was found that the complainant is a jawan and he had an argument with the toll workers over something. The toll workers beat him up. Seeing the seriousness of the matter, a case has been registered. On the basis of the video, six people have been arrested.”

The soldier, Kapil Singh of the Rajput Regiment posted in Srinagar, was returning from short leave that he had taken during the Kanwar Yatra when the attack occurred late Saturday night at Bhuni toll plaza.

According to a complaint filed by Kapil’s father, the incident took place under the Saroorpur police station limits. A video of the assault shows 8-10 men surrounding Kapil and brutally assaulting him.

Kapil, a resident of Gotka village, had left home around 8pm on Saturday with his brother Devendra to reach Delhi for a 5am flight. Upon encountering a long queue at the toll plaza, Kapil showed his Army ID and requested quick passage, stating that he was a local resident and needed to catch his flight to join duty. Despite this, the staff allegedly refused and began arguing.

Soon afterwards, Bittu (32), the toll plaza’s security in-charge and resident of Chhur village in Sardhana, intervened and allegedly started manhandling Kapil. The soldier suffered injuries to his nose. When he stepped out of his car, a group of toll workers tied him to a pole and beat him. His brother Devendra, who tried to save him, was also assaulted.

The injured Kapil called his family, after which 10-15 villagers rushed to the spot. They staged a protest at the toll plaza, demanding the immediate removal of the staff who assaulted the army jawan.

The uproar continued until around 9:30 pm. Police officials reached the scene and managed to pacify the crowd.