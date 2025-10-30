Vns cops block 654 mobile numbers used for cyber crime

: As many as 654 mobile numbers involved in cybercrime were blocked, 335 IMEI numbers deactivated, 84 accused of operating six fake call centres for cyber fraud were arrested and legal action was taken against them, said Varanasi commissionerate police in a press statement.

Gangster Act proceedings were initiated against three gangs that committed cybercrime, it added. The Cyber Police Station and Cyber Crime Cell returned a total of ₹2,15,46,638 (over ₹2.15 crore) to cybercrime victims, said the press statement.

These facts were highlighted during a meeting in which Commissioner of Police, Varanasi Mohit Agarwal, reviewed the functioning of the Cyber Crime Cell here on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed in detail the status of cybercrime complaints, data updates on portals, and the effective use of technological tools, and action against cybercriminals.

“Cybercrime is one of the biggest challenges of today. All officers should work in a timely, technical, and coordinated manner to ensure strict and effective action against cybercriminals,” said the Commissioner of Police, and added that there should be no dereliction in it.

The Cyber Crime Cell organised 291 cyber awareness programmes in schools, colleges, public places, etc. in the past three months, raising awareness among a total of 38,524 people about cybercrime.

He also reviewed in detail the progress and resolution status of all complaints received on the NCRP (National Cybercrime Reporting Portal). He instructed the cops to ensure timely disposal of every complaint and provide prompt relief to victims.

Instructions were given to determine station-wise responsibility for pending complaints.