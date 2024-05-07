Vote for AAP to end era of ‘anti-Punjab’ politics: Mann

BATHINDA : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday appealed to the electors to end the era of “anti-Punjab” politics by casting a vote against incumbent parliamentarian from Bathinda Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday appealed to the electors to end the era of “anti-Punjab” politics by casting a vote against incumbent parliamentarian from Bathinda Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Addressing a rally at Jhunir town of Mansa district, Mann said Harsimrat is the only politician from the Badal family who has not been defeated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and urged the voters of Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency to give a befitting reply against the family-centric politics of the Badals.

It was the first election rally by any party in the constituency and Mann came to support the AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Khudian.

In his address, Mann focused on attacking the SAD and Congress leadership for allegedly indulging in corrupt practices and charged them with abusing their political positions.

As he accused the opposition of rampant corruption, Mann shared the dais with two AAP MLAs who are charged with corruption and currently out on bail.

Both Mansa MLA Dr Vijay Singla and Bathinda Rural legislator Amit Rattan Kotfatta were arrested by the vigilance bureau by the Mann-led AAP government for corruption.

Being state president of the AAP, Mann had included the corruption-tainted Singla and Kotfatta in the campaign committee for the Bathinda Lok Sabha seat on May 3, but he avoided taking names of Singla and Kotfatta at the rally.

Mann said he is delivering corruption-free governance with focus for the welfare of the masses.

Hitting out at SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, the CM said he would convert the former’s luxury hotel Sukhvilas, located on Chandigarh’s periphery, into a school.

“The Badal family always pushed the politics that favoured their personal interests and were against the interests of the state. In the 2022 assembly elections, Punjab saw hope in the AAP and voted against the dynastic politics in which self-styled stalwarts like late Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Badal, Manpreet Badal, Bikram Majithia and Captain Amarinder Singh were defeated. If we get overwhelming seats in the parliamentary elections, the AAP will get prominence in the non-BJP government at the Centre which will help the party deliver better,” added the CM.