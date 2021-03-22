‘Voters will give befitting reply to corrupt regime in Kerala’: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala saying it was steeped in corruption and the intervention of the opposition only prevented it from gifting deep-sea fishing rights to a foreign firm.

Addressing a series of election rallies in coastal areas of Kochi, Gandhi said people will give a befitting reply to the Left’s politics of vendetta, nepotism and corruption. In the midst of a stiff three-cornered contest in the April 6 assembly election, the party is relying heavily on the leader to retrieve its prospects. On a two-day visit, he will be addressing around 40 meetings and in the weekend Priyanka will also visit the state, said party leaders.

“The government was on the verge of giving fishing rights to an American giant and it was stopped after the opposition leader raised it. Later, the government was forced to scrap the agreement,” he said.

Gandhi said for youngsters in Kerala jobs were not a reality, but a dream. “The government’s primary responsibility is to give jobs to youngsters, not to their organization and cadres. The LDF government here and the BJP in Delhi have failed miserably on this. If you are a young person in Kerala, a job isn’t a reality but a dream,” he said.

Earlier in the day, while interacting with students of St Theresa’s College, he said women are much more powerful than men. Later he showed some tips of Japanese martial art form Aikido to students as requested by them. “I will tell you a secret that men will never tell you, women are much more powerful than men,” he said.

He asked girl students not to be under the illusion that they are less powerful. “Society wants to convince you that you are less powerful, but don’t buy it,” he said. But he asked women not to misuse this power. “Once you realized that you are powerful, then the tendency to misuse it also comes, it is not right,” he said. Last month, during his trip to Kollam, he swam with fishermen in deep seas. His frequent trips to the state worried the Left which is eying continuation of power.