Watch: EPS reaches AIADMK headquarters days after court order
E Palaniswami visited the AIADMK headquarters for the first time after being elected as the party’s interim general secretary.
AIADMK interim general secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Thursday visited the party’s headquarters in Chennai where he was accorded a grand welcome by his supporters.
Palaniswami visited the headquarters for the first time after being elected as the party’s interim general secretary. A division bench of the Madras high court has set aside the August 17 single-bench judgment in favour of O Panneerselvam (OPS) on the party leadership dispute.
Watch the gathering after EPS arrived at AIADMK headquarters in Chennai
When asked about the return of his aide-turned-rival O Panneerselvam (OPS), Palaniswami said, “OPS had led the violence at the party HQ. How can the party cadre accept his return to the party? He has betrayed the party. OPS is like a chameleon.”
Also Read | Experts say AIADMK power tussle has put party on edge, leaders lack Jayalalithaa’s stature
“Elections will be held soon for the post of party's general secretary. Today, we entered the party headquarters and paid our respects to party leaders late MGR and late J Jayalalithaa,” he further said.
Following the General Council meeting on July 11 where EPS formally assumed the role of party general secretary, the Madras high court issued a verdict on August 17. The judgment nullified the July 11th meeting and invalidated the appointment of the EPS as general secretary.
-
CBI begins probe into gang trapping people in false cases
PRAYAGARAJ The CBI has started investigations in connection with a gang in Prayagraj that used false rape and criminal cases under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act to blackmail people for extorting money. The probe has been initiated after the Allahabad high court on August 18 directed the investigation agency to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the gang, which is lodging fake cases against innocent people.
-
J’khand Governor back after week-long Delhi visit, no word on Soren
Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais Thursday returned to state capital Ranchi after a week-long stay in New Delhi, but there was no word on the recommendation sent earlier by Election Commission of India on chief minister Hemant Soren, who has been accused of holding an office of profit, a charge that could potentially disqualify cM Soren as a member of Legislative Assembly.
-
Back from Delhi, Nitish inaugurates India’s largest rubber dam on Falgu
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday inaugurated India's longest rubber dam on Falgu river in Gaya, where lakhs of pilgrims from across the country and abroad arrive every year during the Pitripaksha Mela to pay homage to their ancestors, and a steel foot over bridge for the convenience of the visitors. Kumar said that keeping in view of the religious beliefs associated with the place, he had proposed the name 'Gayaji Dam'.
-
Imposter arrested during Amit Shah’s visit might be a fraud: Police
Wearing a blue blazer and carrying a fake MHA ID card, Pawar was found loitering suspiciously outside the residences of chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in Malabar Hill on Monday where Union home minister Amit Shah's was scheduled to visit. Late on Tuesday night, the accused, who gave his name as a resident of Sindkheda in Dhule district, Hemant Bansilal Pawar, was arrested.
-
IMD predicts rainfall on Ganpati visarjan day in Pune
Pune: Moderate rainfall likely in Pune city on Ganpati visarjan (September 9), according to the India Meteorological Department. Orange alert issued for isolated heavy rainfall warning for ghat regions till September 10. Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that winds coming from the Arabian sea are getting stronger. Rainfall is likely to be intense in parts of the city on Friday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics