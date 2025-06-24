Water released from 3 barrages raises level of Ganga & Yamuna in Prayagraj

Heavy rainfall besides release of water from Haridwar, Kanpur and Narora barrages in the past few days has led to the rise in water level of the Ganga and Yamuna. Officials inspecting sluice gate at Buxi Bandh in wake of rise in water level of Ganga and Yamuna. (HT)

As per records made available by the irrigation department, the level of Yamuna in Naini registered a rise of 36cm between 8am on Sunday and 8am on Monday while the level of Ganga also witnessed a rise of 29cm. Further, the level of the Ganga in Phaphamau also swelled by 10cm in the same period.

On Monday at 8am, the level of Ganga at Chhatnag was recorded at 71.07 metres while at Phaphamau, it was flowing at 75.89 metres. Records revealed, Yamuna on Monday at 8am in Naini was measured to be flowing at 71.84 metres.

Owing to heavy rainfall, water from three barrages is being regularly released, which is also contributing to the rise in the water level of the Ganga and Yamuna in Prayagraj.

As per records, on Sunday, 34,039 cusecs of water was released from Haridwar barrage, 11,381 cusecs from Narora besides 51,55 cusecs water from Kanpur Barrage was released. As per executive engineer of Irrigation Department (flood division) Digvijay Narayan Shukla, heavy rainfall has resulted in release of water from three barrages.

“We will have to further increase the quantity of water released from these barrages in case heavy rainfall continues in different parts of UP in the next few days,” he added.

Meanwhile, an inspection of sluice gates at Buxi Bandh was carried out by ADM (finance and revenue) besides staff of Municipal Corporation, for assessing the smooth functioning of sluice gates as part of preparations for dealing with any flood like conditions owing to rise in level of Ganga and Yamuna. During the inspection, additional city magistrate, tehsildar of Sadar tehsil besides executive officer of Flood Section were also present.

According to executive engineer, irrigation department RK Singh, between June 18 to 21, 3505 cusec water was released everyday from Kanpur barrage which was increased to 51,55 cusec released daily from June 22 onwards.