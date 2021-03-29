Water-less Holi for residents of div no 9: Pashan, Baner, Balewadi

PUNE Residents of Pashan, Baner, Balewadi and Sutarwadi, woke up to a water-less Holi on Monday, literally.

Since Saturday, many of the taps in societies in these areas, all under division nine of the Pune municipal corporation (PMC), have been dry.

“We are without water supply and relying on tankers. Our society has 129 flats,” said Rajendra Chuttar, resident, Padmavilas society on the Baner-Pashan link road. When we called the PMC’s water department, we were told that this is due to a technical fault. Sometimes we need five tankers at the cost of ₹800 to 1,000 per day,” he added.

Aathashree, a senior citizen’s home in the Baner-Pashan area has also been affected. “We have almost finished using our stored water supply. Many of the 270 residents are speculating that it must be because of Holi, and people tend to misuse water. We are without water even for daily use,” said Hari Sunderesh, a resident of Aathashree.

Yogita Bhambre, junior engineer, water supply department, PMC, said, “Since Saturday, the water supply line as well as the gravity line from Warje, which supplies water to division nine, which includes Pashan, Sutarwadi, Baner, Balewadi, and Vidhate vasti, is not operational. Water supply has been shut. We relayed the message to the corporation. We are doing our best to make sure water supply begins. Until then, we are providing societies with water tankers.”