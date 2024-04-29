We promise both ‘aata and data’, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Agra

This is an exceptional election, and the outcome will have an impact on generations ahead. This election is between BJP which wants to end reservation and INDIA block who wants to save the Constitution, said Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addressing a public meeting in support of party candidate in Etah on Monday. (HT photo)

SP chief was addressing a public meeting in Agra on Monday in support of SP-Congress alliance candidates.

Ram Nath Sikarwar is a Congress candidate from Fatehpur Sikri and Suresh Chand Kardam is Samajwadi Party candidate in Agra.

Earlier, SP chief addressed a rally in Etah town before reaching Agra. Agra and Etah will go to polls on May 7 in the third phase of polling.

‘This is no routine election. It is an election for saving the constitution which gives us rights, protection and justice. If BJP wins, they will change one of the best constitutions of the World given to us by Baba Saheb Dr BR Ambedkar, but INDIA bloc will not allow this to happen,” said Yadav.

‘The free ration given by BJP is of inferior quality, but we will give nutritious ration free of cost. We will also give data thus we assure both ‘aata and data’. We brought schemes to distribute laptop, but BJP gave defective mobiles. Even the US is copying our scheme of distributing laptops to youth,” claimed Yadav. Talking about the plight of Yamuna passing through Agra, Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe on Prime Minister. ‘Those who used to say ‘Ma Ganga ne bulaya hai’... have forgotten about river Yamuna totally. The funds allocated have been misappropriated and Yamuna remains neglected,” alleged Akhilesh Yadav.

Congress candidate Ram Nath Sikarwar, an ex-army man condemned the Agniveer scheme. Akhilesh assured that once INDIA bloc comes to power, Agniveer scheme will be scrapped, he said while warning policemen that BJP regime might bring similar scheme in Police recruitment for 3 years period.

“Traders are facing tough time because of irrational GST. Dishonest industrialists are managing to flee away with bank money. Govt is selling airport, harbour, telecom while jobs are being outsourced,” said Yadav.

“In BJP regime loan of ₹16 lakh crore have been waived for big houses but INDIA bloc, if comes to power, will waive all farmers’ loan. Farmers were cheated by false promises of doubling their income but what happened was death of one lakh farmers by suicide in ten years of BJP regime,” he alleged.

“Samajwadi Party in its regime had brought Dial 100, ambulance and constructed Agra Lucknow Expressway but present regime could not maintain them and changed it to Dial 112,” said Yadav.

“Electoral bonds ne BJP ka band baja diya,” he said. How can one justify such a huge donation of ₹1600 crore and ₹1000 crore. They came in 2014 but will go in 2024 and masses should ensure their departure with band baaza and PDA will ensure this. The wave from west after initial round of polling has confirmed that BJP will be rooted out this time,” said Akhilesh Yadav in Agra.

“Promises of international airport, international sports stadium and flourishing tourism made by PM for Agra in 2014 have not been materialised as BJP remained busy in “nafrat ki rajneeti” (hate politics). It never promoted trade and business which in fact brings society closer. We will certainly take steps to revive footwear and ‘petha’ industry of Agra and will distribute petha on BJP defeat,” stated SP chief, who assured regularising the sanitation staff that is hired on contract.