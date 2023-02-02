Wetlands’ Day: Nature lovers throng Bheekund wetland in Meerut

MEERUT

Hundreds of school and university students, teachers and environment enthusiasts visited Bheekund wetland in Meerut district on the occasion of Wetlands’ Day on Thursday. A painting and debate competitions were also organised on this occasion and winning students were awarded.

They spotted bird species and forest officials briefed them about the importance and significance of wetlands for a robust ecology and environment.

The Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary is spread over five districts (Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Amroha and Hapur) of western Uttar Pradesh. WWF India and the state forest department has identified 16 wetlands inside the sanctuary and the wetland in Bheekund village of Meerut district is one of them.

Rajesh Kumar, divisional forest officer (DFO), Meerpur said that the wetland in Bheekund village is situated on the bank of the Ganga and different species of birds including UP’s state bird, Sarus, can be seen here in good numbers.

Students from different schools of the district, CCS University, people from nearby villages and experts of WWF India were invited for a nature walk and to visit the wetland. Forest officials and ornithologists briefed people and students about the importance and significance of wetlands and how they are useful in keeping the ecology and environment of the area robust.

“Different species of birds arrive at wetlands because of the supportive atmosphere they get here for breeding and also to avoid extreme weather in their native countries or area during winter,” said the DFO.

The DFO said that Bheekund wetland is a favorite place of state bird Sarus which could be seen here in pairs.

Recently, Haidarpur wetland in Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary had been declared a ‘Ramsar’ site because of its significance and contribution to ecology. More than 300 species of birds, including 100 species of migratory birds, arrive here every year in winter and it has turned into a favourite destination of bird watchers and environment enthusiasts.