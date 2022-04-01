Wheat procurement off to a slow start in UP
LUCKNOW Purchase of wheat by the government at the minimum support price (MSP) for procurement season 2022-23 got off to a slow start on Friday with private players offering a higher price to farmers.
As per information sourced from the department of food and civil supplies, around 4,500 government procurement centres together purchased only 16 metric ton (MT) of wheat from half a dozen farmers across the state on the opening day of the procurement.
The first day wheat procurement this year is almost only one-third of the wheat bought on the first day on April 2, 2022, when all the government agencies collectively purchased 46 MT of wheat from less than a dozen farmers.
“The first day wheat procurement last year was comparatively much higher despite the fact that the second wave of Covid-19 started peaking towards March-end,” said a senior official.
“The government wheat procurement this year is expected to be lower because wheat price in the market is higher than the MSP. This is because there is shortage of wheat in the international market due to Russia- Ukraine conflict. With the two prominent wheat exporters engaged in war for more than a month, India has increased wheat exports to other countries,” the official explained.
The Centre has fixed the wheat MSP for the current year at ₹2,015 per quintal while private players, it is said, are offering much higher rate ( ₹2,200-2,500 per quintal) to farmers apart from making instant cash payments unlike government agencies that are often accused of making delayed payments besides creating other hurdles.
The UP government has fixed a target of procuring 60 lakh MT of wheat this year. The government purchased a record around 58 lakh MT last year after it pulled out all stops to purchase as much wheat from as many farmers as possible in what was seen as a bid to blunt the edge of the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three laws. Farm unions were also expressing apprehensions that the government was conspiring to eliminate the MSP system.
“The government may not be required to put in so much efforts and resources to buy wheat from farmers this year because most farmers would like to sell their produce to private players for a better price than the MSP, if the price of wheat continues to be higher in the open market,” said another official.
“It’s good if farmers get a better price in the market and our job is to ensure that they do not have to sell their produce below the MSP,” he added.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in the meantime, issued directions to the officials, asking them to ensure that the money for the procurement of wheat be transferred to the farmers’ bank accounts within 72 hours of crop procurement.
“Officers should make all necessary arrangements for the procurement of wheat in their respective districts so that farmers do not face any problem,” said the CM while chairing a high-level meeting here, a government spokesman said.
So far, over 148383 farmers had registered themselves for selling their produce to government agencies.
The CM, according to the spokesman, also directed the officials to ensure timely lifting of the crop from the mandis and make all necessary arrangements for the farmers in the mandi.
Procurement of wheat is being done by the food and civil supplies department, UP Cooperative Federation (PCF), UP Cooperative Union Ltd (PCU), Mandi Parishad, UP Consumer Cooperative Union (UPSS) among others under the MSP Scheme
State-of-art regional geodesy centre on the cards at MNNIT
A state-of-the-art Regional Geodesy Centre would soon be set up at Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology. Working in close coordination with the country's first National Geodesy Centre functioning in Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur, the regional centre would undertake studies in the field of geodesy, tectonic plate motions and monitoring natural hazards such as volcanic, landslide, weather hazards, and climate change, said Geographic Information System cell of MNNIT, assistant professor, Dr Ramji Dwivedi.
Sevenhills Hospital to study Covid reinfection
Mumbai As Covid cases are on the decline, health infrastructure is shifting its focus to cases of reinfection among Covid patients, with Sevenhills Hospital, one of the major Covid facilities of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, already starting a study. Additional municipal commissioner, Suresh Kakani, said that the study will help them get more insights on the virus. “It will help us manage the virus and also plan future strategies,” he said.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation appeals to residents to donate personal belongings that they no longer use
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has launched a novel initiative with the theme 'If you don't need, give; if you need, take'. The objective is to collect articles not being used by residents and give them to the needy, thereby preventing their wastage and also reducing garbage. The residents should deposit their old things on the stand that are still usable. The objective is to enable the needy to take these articles for their use.
Man kills himself for ₹30,000 in Bengaluru
A 35-year-old truck driver, identified as Kiran Kumar, has been found dead in Sanjeevni Nagar in Bengaluru. Kiran Kumar is said to have committed suicide by hanging himself in Sanjeevni Nagar in Bengaluru. The incident occurred on Wednesday, March 30. Kiran was allegedly not paid his salary by the private logistics firm he worked for and demanded for the same from his colleagues in a video sent to them over WhatsApp.
NCP backs Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, urges corporate to speak against ‘religious divide’
Nationalist Congress Party has supported Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw over her remark on the 'growing religious divide in Karnataka'. Chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said Mazumdar-Shaw has rightly said that inclusiveness is the only way forward. “Karnataka has always forged inclusive economic development and we must not allow such communal exclusion- If ITBT became communal it would destroy our global leadership. @BSBommai please resolve this growing religious divide,” she tweeted tagging the Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.
