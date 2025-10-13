Wife, her paramour arrested for killing husband in Aligarh

The wife and her paramour were arrested for allegedly killing the husband in a village in Aligarh district on Monday. The two had conspired to kill him and tried to make it look like a criminal incident, stated superintendent of police (SP) rural at Aligarh, Amrit Jain. It was revealed that Brijesh, the wife of the deceased, was involved in an affair with Ajit from the same village and they maintained contact even after her marriage, despite objections from Rinku. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

He informed that the police received information about a man being shot dead on the night of October 11 while he was returning to his village Kalua with his wife. This incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Gonda police station in Aligarh district.

The case was registered at Gonda police station and a search was initiated for the killers. Following the police investigation, surveillance and local intelligence, the case was quickly resolved, leading to the arrest of Brijesh, the wife of the deceased, and her paramour Ajit, both from village Kalua, within two days of the crime, stated SP Amrit Jain.

It was revealed that Brijesh, the wife of the deceased, was involved in an affair with Ajit from the same village and they maintained contact even after her marriage, despite objections from Rinku, informed the SP Rural at Aligarh.

Áccording to the plan, Brijesh went to a doctor at a hospital away from the village on October 11 under the pretext of some illness and waited there until it became dark. Later, she called her husband Rinku to pick her up and also informed Ajit, who came armed with an illegal pistol and shot Rinku dead near the village of Rafayatpur while riding a motorcycle on the night of October 11, stated SP Amrit Jain.

Both Brijesh and Ajit were presented in the Aligarh Court on Monday and sent to jail.