HT interview: Will leverage experience to bring smart solutions for Badshahpur: Rao Narbir Singh

Ahead of the assembly elections in Haryana scheduled for October 5, Rao Narbir Singh – former Haryana Cabinet minister and the BJP’s nominee for the Badshahpur assembly seat — spoke to Leena Dhankhar about his motivation for joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and how his experience in governance can bring about meaningful change in Badshahpur. Edited excerpts:

What motivated you to join the BJP and how does your current political affiliation align with your vision for Gurugram?

My decision to join the BJP was driven by the party’s strong emphasis on development and its vision for a more prosperous India. Badshahpur, is a growing constituency, and my vision aligns with BJP’s policies of modernising infrastructure, ensuring efficient governance and creating opportunities for everyone. I believe that under the BJP’s leadership, we can bring transformative change to both urban and rural areas of Gurugram.

What are the most pressing issues that you have identified in both urban and rural areas of Badshahpur and how do you plan to address them if elected?

Badshahpur’s urban areas face several challenges like traffic congestion, water shortage and inadequate infrastructure, especially with rapid urbanization along the Dwarka Expressway. In rural areas, farmers need better access to irrigation, roads, and healthcare. If elected, I plan to focus on improving water management, developing modern infrastructure and providing rural areas with essential services like better roads and improved healthcare facilities.

Water scarcity, waterlogging, poor infrastructure, and law and order concerns have been raised by many in the region. How do you plan to prioritise and tackle these issues?

Water scarcity is one of the most pressing issues and I plan to prioritise improving water conservation and distribution through modern technologies like rainwater harvesting. For infrastructure, my focus will be on smart urban planning to ease traffic and enhance connectivity. Regarding law and order, we will work with local authorities to ensure better policing and public safety measures. The major issue of waterlogging will be resolved since we are constructing stormwater drains and will connect all major intersections to it.

You have been a minister in various capacities and held the Home and Transport portfolios. How do you believe your experience in governance will help you bring about meaningful change, especially in sectors like local transport, public safety, and urban planning?

My past experience as a minister, especially in Home and Transport, has given me deep insight into the challenges of public safety, transportation, and urban planning. I understand the importance of efficient governance and will leverage my experience to bring sustainable solutions to these sectors. For instance, improving public transport and creating a better road network will reduce traffic congestion, while strategic policing can enhance public safety.

As a former public works minister, you played a pivotal role in developing Gurugram’s infrastructure. What lessons from that experience do you plan to implement in the city’s urban development?

My experience in Gurugram’s development has taught me the importance of planning and executing large-scale projects with precision. I intend to adopt the same proactive approach— identifying key bottlenecks, ensuring timely completion of projects and focussing on sustainable infrastructure that can keep up with the rapid growth. Lessons learned from projects like the Dwarka Expressway will be applied to ensure smart urban growth.

What is your long-term vision for the city and what key initiatives would you prioritise in the first year if elected?

My long-term vision for the city is to make it a model city with world-class infrastructure, better public services, and opportunities for all. In the first year, I will prioritise water management, road development, and enhancing public safety. These are critical issues that need immediate attention, and once addressed, they will set the foundation for sustained growth in the years to come.

What are your future plans to enhance the city’s infrastructure and address traffic congestion?

My focus has always been on improving infrastructure to keep pace with Gurugram’s rapid growth. The Dwarka Expressway was a key project to decongest traffic, and I am proud of what we have achieved. Moving forward, I plan to expand the city’s road network further, build more underpasses, and introduce smart traffic management systems. We need to ensure that Gurugram remains well-connected and its residents experience smoother commutes. Infrastructure development is not a one-time task but a continuous effort, and I am committed to seeing it through.

Can you tell us more about the proposed jungle safari in Gurugram and your involvement in its development?

The jungle safari was my brainchild and it will be a unique project, unlike anything seen before. During my visit to Etawah, I saw the lion safari, which inspired me to create something even more spectacular. We are now preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for what will be the world’s largest jungle safari, spread over 10,000 acres. This safari will not only be a major tourist attraction but also a landmark conservation project, showcasing the biodiversity of the region.

We are working on a detailed project report (DPR) for the leopard safari and lake, covering an area of 1,000 acres. The DPR should be ready by October 31, and ₹300 crore have been allocated for the development. This will be the first leopard safari in the entire National Capital Region (NCR) and Haryana. It will not only boost tourism but also conserve wildlife and the natural beauty of the Aravallis. By creating a sustainable eco-tourism project, we will generate local employment and further promote Gurugram as a hub of nature and adventure tourism.