Will make Punjab power surplus again: Sukhbir at poll events in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Lambasting the Punjab government over recurring power crises ahead of the assembly elections next year, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal promised that if voted to power, he will make the state power surplus again.

“The power crises in the state is not due to shortage of coal, but due to the failure of the state government. Demand increases every year, but the government failed to increase power generation, due to which residents are bearing the brunt. The SAD government had set up the thermal power plants. If voted to power, we will again turn the state into a power surplus one,” said Sukhbir, in the city on Saturday to participate in a series of political events in four constituencies of the city including Ludhiana West, Central, South and Atam Nagar.

At one of the events, Sukhbir said that the chief minister must not rely upon photo-ops alone, adding, “Punjabis are looking up to you to take decisive action on the injustice done to Punjab by the central government.”

During the day, Sukhbir also inducted Moga market committee chairman Rajinder Pal Singh Gill, who had left the Congress recently, into the SAD fold.

He interacted with industrialists, traders and other professionals and presented his vision for Punjab to them. Separate interactions were held with Jain and Valmiki community members and economically weaker sections. An event ‘Breakfast with Badal’ was held in Ludhiana west where residents and industrialists met him.

He added that the SAD-BSP alliance will establish enough solar capacity to make free power subsidy bill redundant in two years. “We believe that initiatives like availability of assured cheap power coupled with focus on the philosophy of ease of doing business can bring in fresh investment besides encouraging our home-grown entrepreneurs to expand,” he added, claiming that homeless Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes would be given ₹5 lakh each for houses.

Badal also promised to revive the Parvasi Bhalai Board which was constituted in the previous SAD led government’s tenure.

ASHU A DACOIT: SUKHBIR

Addressing a gathering of traders and industrialists at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan in the city, Sukhbir called Punjab cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu a dacoit, alleging that he was looting the state and its people.

IN LUDHIANA SOUTH, FARMERS

SHOW BLACK FLAGS TO SUKHBIR

Under the umbrella of farm unions, a group of around two-dozen residents protested against Sukhbir by waving black flags during his visit to the Lohara are of Ludhiana south constituency on Saturday. The SAD, however, claimed that the protesters were not farmers, but the entire episode was an opposition stunt.