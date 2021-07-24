‘Will move from status quo to solution of borders disputes’: Assam, Meghalaya CMs

The chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya said on Friday that both states will work together with a pragmatic approach to sort out the border disputes.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma held talks in Shillong on Friday evening ahead of Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Meghalaya on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by Sarma’s office, during the discussion, Meghalaya claimed 12 disputed places between both states as theirs. On the other hand, Assam justified with documents that those places belonged to them.

“After a detailed discussion, both the governments decided to adopt a pragmatic approach and move from status quo to solution. It was agreed to discuss all 12 places one by one and review claims,” the statement said.

If possible, both CMs will visit all 12 places. Further, Sarma invited Sangma for the second round of discussion in Guwahati on August 6.

The Assam-Meghalaya border dispute is over 4 decades old and there is contention between both states at 12 points along the 733-km boundary they share. Several rounds of talks have failed to solve the issue. The last round of talks on the border dispute between both states was held in April 2017

“It was a very fruitful discussion. We came to a common understanding, and we are firm and committed to resolving the border dispute. In view of contradictory claims, there would be more discussion and review so that a lasting solution could be reached,” Sarma said after the meeting.

“The border disputes between both states is a long pending issue. It would take some more time as well as consultation for an amicable and accepted solution to both the states,” Sangma said.

Chief secretaries and other senior officials of both the governments were also present in the meeting.