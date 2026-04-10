Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said the Winter Adventure Tawang initiative marks an important step toward building a vibrant winter sports ecosystem in the state while unlocking the immense adventure tourism potential of Tawang in the eastern Himalayas. Winter Adventure Tawang initiative to boost sports, tourism in Arunachal: Khandu

The chief minister made the remarks after visiting the ongoing training programme at Panga Teng Tso Lake and interacting with trainees participating in skiing and snowboarding sessions.

"Visited the #WinterAdventureTawang 2026 training undergoing at Panga Teng Tso Lake, a step toward building a winter sports ecosystem in Arunachal Pradesh," Khandu later said in a post on X.

Highlighting the scale of the initiative, he said a total of 46 trainees are undergoing expert training in skiing and snowboarding under the SkiMo India Federation.

"With 46 trainees undergoing expert training in skiing and snowboarding under the SkiMo India Federation, the initiative not only nurtures local talent but also strengthens Tawang's potential as a premier adventure tourism destination," he said.

Describing the programme as an encouraging start for youth engagement in adventure sports, the chief minister added that it represents a promising beginning for youth, sports, and sustainable tourism in the region.

During the visit, Khandu also interacted with trainees taking part in the programme and observed their training sessions at the high-altitude lake.

"With trainees of Winter Adventure Tawang 2026 at Panga Teng Tso Lake. From across Arunachal Pradesh and the country, young participants are being trained and prepared for the demands of high-altitude winter adventure," he said.

The chief minister also took a ride on a Polaris Voyageur snow vehicle during the visit.

"Taking the Polaris Voyageur for a spin at Panga Teng Tso Lake. In the heart of the Tawang Himalayas, every challenge is an opportunity to sharpen our resolve," he said.

Reflecting on the unique conditions of the region, he added, "Snow in April. In Tawang, winter lingers and so does the spirit of adventure."

The Winter Adventure Tawang training programme, being organised in the border district, aims to promote organised winter sports while strengthening the region's reputation as an emerging hub for adventure tourism, officials said.

The programme is providing intensive training in skiing and snowboarding, along with safety practices and high-altitude endurance preparation for participants.

The picturesque Panga Teng Tso Lake offers an ideal natural setting for winter sports activities, and such initiatives are expected to create new opportunities for youth while positioning Tawang as a major destination for winter adventure sports in India, they added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.