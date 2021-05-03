Wise Bengalis saw through Modi, claims J&K Cong chief

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress president GA Mir said on Sunday that wise Bengalis had rejected the politics of opportunism and communalism by defeating the BJP in West Bengal elections. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah put the lives of 130 crore Indians to risk by ignoring a grave national health emergency, for the sake of winning the West Bengal state elections. The Bengalis saw through their designs,” Mir added.

“Today, the country is paying the price of the failure of the Modi government to take timely steps to upgrade the facilities and resources to deal with second Covid wave which has gripped the entire country in its worst form,” he said, adding that the strategy of West Bengal voters and their commitment to keep the communal and divisive forces at bay against all sorts onslaughts would be a lesson for voters elsewhere in different parts of the country.

He also congratulated Tamil Nadu and Kerala voters for rejecting the BJP and its political ambitions.

‘COVID-19 CRISIS: JAIRAM SHOULD

TAKE CHARGE OF HEALTH’

CM Jairam Thakur should take command of the health department in his hands, as the severity of the covid-19 pandemic demanded it, the state Congress said on Sunday. He also added that speed of decision-making was important in such a scenario.

Former Jubbal-Kotkhai legislator as well as ex-chief parliamentary secretary Rohit Thakur said, “In view of the devastating second wave of the Corona epidemic, the state must keep the option of limited lockdown open in public interest. To effectively tackle the pandemic, the government must fill 5,984 vacant posts of doctors and paramedics of the total 15,306 sanctioned.”

Thakur added that AIIMS Bilaspur, which was under construction for the past six years, should be made functional as soon as possible.

In a letter to chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, CPIM legislator from Theog, Rakesh Singha, has questioned the state government’s strategy to deal with the Covid second wave. Citing data, Singha claimed that more than 50% deaths due to covid-19 were of referral cases. He said the major reason for this was a gap in the uninterrupted supply of oxygen to the patient.

“These deaths can be minimised by preventing the repeated referral of the patient from one dedicated covid-19 hospital to another. The creation of several covid centres at this stage will only prove counterproductive,” he said.

He said that analysis of the spread of the virus indicates the situation is going to become precarious in the days ahead and there are possibilities that the situation gets out of control. The reason for the same is there is qualitative difference in the nature of spread of the virus.

“My suggestion to the government is to shift the OPD from IGMC, Shimla, to another institute and recruit more staff,” he added.