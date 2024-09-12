‘Wolf attacks’ continue: Two girls, woman injured in 48 hours

Three persons, including two minor girls, were attacked and injured allegedly by a wolf under the Hardi and Khairighat PS area under Mahsi Tehsil in the last 48 hours. Villagers and forest teams while combing the area (HT File Photo)

One woman was attacked and injured allegedly in a wolf attack in Maikupurwa village under the Khairighat PS area around 10.30 PM on Wednesday.

Pushpa, 50, wife of Pratap, was sleeping in the courtyard of her house in Koriyanpurwa hamlet of Bhawanipur under Khairighat PS area, when she was attacked and injured by a wolf, villagers alleged. She was rushed to Community Health Center (CHC) Mahsi from where she was referred to Bahraich Medical College.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Ajit Pratap Singh said that it could not be ascertained whether the incident was caused by a wolf or not, because no pugmarks of a wolf were found in the area. He said the area was being combed by forest teams to trap the animal.

Singh confirmed that two other incidents of man-animal conflict also arose in the area and both the girls were being treated for their injuries.

Additional principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) Sanjay Pathak said that looking at the body structure of the captured wolves, it cannot be said that they are hybrids but rather they are normal wolves. He said DNA profiling of the captured wolves will be done to ascertain hybridisation theory.

Pathak, who is camping in Bahraich for ‘Operation Bhediya’, said the department has requested the chief wildlife warden (CWW) to grant permission to take the blood samples of the captured wolves for the purpose. He said the hybridisation theory cannot be ruled out but in the case of Bahraich, all trapped animals were wolves.

SHARIQ RAIS SIDDIQUI