Woman commuting on bike taxi dies in collision on Dwarka E-way

A 23-year-old woman who was riding pillion on a bike taxi died and the rider was severely injured after being hit by a speeding vehicle on Dwarka Expressway on Monday evening. Tanushree, originally from Dehradun, worked as an interior designer. (HT Photo)

The incident took place between 7.30pm and 7.45pm on the lane near her home, AVL Society in Sector 36, just as she was approaching her destination. The victim was identified as Tanushree, originally from Dehradun, who worked as an interior designer. She was employed at Val Interior Solutions at Spaze IT Park in Sector 49 for the past three months. She goes by a single name, as verified with officials and her ID cards.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

This was the first fatal accident on the expressway since it was inaugurated on March 11.

NHAI officials said they have already written to the state government multiple times, seeking service lanes for the Dwarka Expressway.

“We have clearly cited in the letter that approach roads were necessary for neighbouring areas or it will cause a road safety hazard. No two or three-wheeler is allowed on the expressway. It is the traffic police who look after this part of the enforcement,” an NHAI official said, requested anonymity.

A senior police officer said that the impact of collision was such that Tanushree was thrown off the bike and hit her head on the concrete pavement.

“Her helmet had come off and she had sustained severe injuries to the head, resulting in her death immediately. The rider, Satender Singh, 30, fell unconscious for 10-15 minutes,” the officer said.

The accident was brought to the police’s notice after Singh regained consciousness and alerted the cab aggregator and the police control room.

Yogesh Gairola, Tanushree’s maternal uncle with whom she was staying, said he got worried when she did not return on time and contacted her boss, who said that she had left office by 7pm.

“Finally, at 9.45pm, I decided to trace her route, but soon after reaching the society entrance, I saw police vehicles and ambulances on the expressway. I reach the spot fearing the worst,” he said.

“I saw the body and it was Tanushree’s. It was her very first job after finishing studies, for which she shifted here with us,” Gairola said.

Surender Singh, Manesar assistant commissioner of police, said they were trying to trace the vehicle that rammed the bike.

“We are trying to locate a CCTV camera nearby,” he said.

An FIR was registered against the unidentified driver under sections 279, 304A, 337 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code.