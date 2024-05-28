Woman dies after being hit by speeding train in Agra

In a tragic incident, a 38-year-old woman was crushed to death under a speeding train after, allegedly out of anger, she jumped on the track but failed to climb back on the platform in time. (Pic for representation)

The incident happened at Raja ki Mandi station in Agra on Monday morning.

The police have sent the body for postmortem examination and no complaint was lodged by the victim’s family till the filing of the report.

In case any complaint is lodged, action will follow accordingly, stated police sources.

“The woman was married and had three children. But she was separated from her husband and lived with a 26-year-old man in Loha Mandi area of Agra with two of her kids. On Monday morning, they both had an argument and the woman threatened to end her life at Raja Ki Mandi station in Agra,” said Yadram Singh, incharge, Govt Railway Police (GRP), crime.

“The man too accompanied her, and they both reached platform no. 2 of Raja Ki Mandi railway station in the heart of city. They both sat on a bench on the platform when suddenly, seemingly angry woman got down on the railway track, and a speeding Kerala Express arrived at that time and caught the woman off guard,” said Singh.

The woman, in the CCTV footage, is seen trying to climb back at the platform, but before she could do so, she is hit by the train and dragged under the platform. The man sitting on the bench raised an alarm, but he failed to help the woman.

“The man informed the railway authorities. The critically injured woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she succumbed during treatment at around 2pm,” said Singh.

“Family members of the woman have turned up, but they have yet not lodged any complaint. In case they lodge complaint, case will be registered and action will follow,” stated Singh.