Woman, friend held for killing her husband

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 12:20 AM IST

New Delhi: The city police have arrested a woman and her male friend for allegedly killing her 21-year-old husband, who opposed their relationship, in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar a week ago.

According to police, the victim, Munish, and the suspects, Bhuri Devi and Dinesh, were all labourers and the murder was committed at the construction site where they worked last Wednesday. Police said Devi and Dinesh were arrested from Malviya Nagar area on Tuesday.

Police said Munish’s autopsy showed that he was strangulated, and his father, Nandlal, also raised suspicions on some others in a complaint.

“A case was registered and investigations were taken up in the matter,” said deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur.

Police unearthed that a few days prior to the murder, Munish and his father had beaten up Dinesh after they got to know about his friendship with Devi. He also reportedly warned Devi to stay away from Dinesh.

Police said on September 7, Dinesh snuck into the construction site with the help of another worker and strangled Munish around 2.30am.

