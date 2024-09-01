Woman killed, 4 others injured in fresh violence in Manipur

One woman was killed and four others, including her daughter and a police commando, were injured in an attack by heavily armed militants at Koutruk in Imphal West district of Manipur on Sunday afternoon. The incident took place around 2pm close to the border between Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts when shots were fired from the nearby hills. (Representational image)

According to officials, the incident took place around 2pm close to the border between Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts when shots were fired from the nearby hills. Imphal West is dominated by the Meitei community while Kuki are a majority in Kangpokpi.

The woman was hit on her head and the daughter on her right arm. They were rushed to hospitals. The three others were also rushed to hospitals in Imphal, two of them at Raj Medicity, a private hospital.

Police and security forces were rushed to the affected place after the incident and the gunfight continued till the time of filing this report at 6pm.

A house was damaged when a bomb was dropped using a drone. No one was injured. It is said the incident occurred at a place near a Border Security Force (BSF) station. One police commando, who was in the reinforcement team, was hit by a splinter of a drone-dropped bomb.

The incident comes a day after Kuki-Zo groups carried out protest rallies against chief minister N. Biren Singh in Kuki-Zo dominant districts of Kangpokpi and Churachandpur on Saturday.